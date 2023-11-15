3-Degree Guarantee
2 women accused of helping Georgia inmate who escaped jail last month

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell
Johnifer Dernard Barnwell(Contributed)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested two women accused of helping one of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month.

Jacorshia Smith, 30, and Janecia Green, 30, both of Macon, face a charge of aiding the escape of 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was captured Sunday at a home in Augusta, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities did not elaborate on what Smith and Green are alleged to have done.

Bond has not been set for either woman and jail records did not indicate if they had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. The sheriff’s office said in an email that it did not have that information.

Barnwell was being held on drug charges when he and three other inmates escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16.

Authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Joey Fournier, the last of the group who is still on the run.

News outlets reported that Fournier was being held on a murder charge in connection with the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend when he and the others escaped. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was caught on Oct. 26; Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was captured Nov. 3.

