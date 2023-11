SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A three acre large fire is burning in Chattooga County, according to the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is on Spring Creek Road, south of Narrows Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the fire or how long the fire has been burning.

Be aware of a lot of smoke in the Spring Creek road area south of the Narrows Road. Forestry is on scene of a woods fire about 3 acres in size. Posted by Chattooga County GA Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

