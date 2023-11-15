Agnes Scott College student headed to Oxford as Rhodes Scholar

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A student at Agnes Scott College in Decatur will head to the University of Oxford next fall as a Rhodes Scholar.

Madison Jennings is majoring in political science and minoring in religious studies, according to Agnes Scott College.

Jennings has gained experience in the public policy arena while at Agnes Scott College. According to the college, she is the president of the college’s pre-law society, interned at the Carter Center and was a Duke PreLaw Fellow.

Jennings’ work has specialized in women’s rights. While at the Carter Center, she supported women’s education in Liberia. She also “researched workplace sexual harassment laws and public safety legislation during the 2023 Georgia legislative session,” according to the college.

Jennings is also the founder of the literacy project PopUp Library for Peace, which attempts to reverse the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on childhood literacy.

Associate Professor of History Dr. Mary Cain said, “Madison has dedicated her life to being a voice for her heritage and empowering those historically underrepresented, and that is evident in both her academic work as well as her personal life. Her vision for inspiring others and fostering teamwork is steeped in grassroots organizing, reflecting cultural resilience and a commitment to community empowerment, and these are the attributes that make her a 2024 Rhodes Scholar.”

Jennings is one of 32 American students awarded a Rhodes Scholarship. She will study public policy while at Oxford.

