3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Athens man convicted on felony charge over Jan. 6 US Capitol riot, prosecutors say

An Athens man has been convicted of a felony for his conduct during the riot at the U.S....
An Athens man has been convicted of a felony for his conduct during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(Tyler Merbler | MGN)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia man has been convicted of a felony and two other charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors say.

Following a bench trial, Jake Maxwell, 22, of Athens, was found guilty of civil disorder, a felony, and misdemeanor charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Prosecutors say Maxwell traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally near the Ellipse and afterward made his way to the U.S. Capitol, where he and other rioters broke through police lines.

“During the breach of the police lines, Maxwell obstructed, impeded, and interfered with police officers,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said in a statement. “Maxwell banged on and pushed the riot shield of a United States Capitol Police officer and grabbed a Metropolitan Police Department officer’s baton.”

Prosecutors said Maxwell then made his way to the scaffolding erected for the upcoming inauguration.

“Here, Maxwell was among the first rioters to breach the Inaugural Stage and cheered to the crowd of rioters from atop the balcony,” the U.S. attorney’s office said. “Maxwell then made his way to just outside the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, the site of some of the more violent attacks against police on January 6th.”

Maxwell then walked to the Capitol’s Upper West Terrace, where he “proceeded to cheer, raise flags, laugh, and talk with other rioters for well over an hour. From his vantage point, he would have been able to look down at the violence occurring at the Tunnel below,” prosecutors said.

Maxwell returned to the tunnel, standing outside the entrance and watching “as rioters made increasingly violent efforts to break through the line of officers protecting the area,” according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

The U.S. attorney’s office said FBI agents arrested Maxwell in Georgia on Feb. 9, 2022.

Maxwell will be sentenced on Feb. 22.

Prosecutors said more than 1,200 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6 riot, including more than 400 people facing felony charges of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
Gregory Bryan Coggins
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for strangling girlfriend, district attorney says
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Powder...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in vehicle collision, Marietta police say
In a post to Scenes From The Atlanta Forest, a group claimed responsibility for setting six...
Gwinnett Fire Dept. aware of claim public safety training center opponents set truck fires at Lawrenceville business