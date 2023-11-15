Career and resource fair provides job opportunities for ex-offenders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Almost 20 years ago, Wayne Milton was arrested for real estate and mortgage fraud.

Milton says he went to prison, got a divorce, and lost his family.

Today, he wants a second chance.

“I had to make up in my mind that I wanted better for me. Couldn’t be nothing for no one else, it had to be for me. And I didn’t want my son to go down the same road, it had to be for me. And that’s what saved me,” said Milton.

Milton was among dozens of job seekers with criminal records who attended the Second Chance Career and Resources Fair at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center on Wednesday.

The event was made possible by Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Waites and Work Source Atlanta.

“In our society, there is a stigma associated with individuals who have had challenges in their past with their backgrounds. There’s a stigma associated to that. But, at the end of the day, we all know that there’s redemption,” said Waites.

Each of the 35 employers at the event was “background friendly” including FedEx, the City of Atlanta, Chick-fil-A, and many more.

Vanessa Kinsey, CEO and founder of “Sisters Against Domestic Violence,” says many women who are incarcerated are also survivors of domestic violence and the non-profit wants to hire them.

“We need survivors who are victims who can help empower and give resources and give comfort to those women who have been through domestic violence,” said Kinsey.

Organizers hope the career fair is the first of many, helping to break down employment barriers and improve lives.

“Everybody makes mistakes and everybody needs an opportunity in order to succeed,” said Steven Lee, community outreach coordinator with Work Source Atlanta.

