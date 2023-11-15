3-Degree Guarantee
Company to announce affordable housing investment in Atlanta

Atlanta's westside
Atlanta's westside(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A big announcement by a local developer regarding affordable housing in the city of Atlanta is expected Wednesday.

According to a press release, Quest Community Development Corporation is making a $110 million investment that will help “bring stability to the housing landscape” on Atlanta’s westside.

Quest says it has planned three projects designed to cater to Atlanta’s most vulnerable residents, including seniors, people requiring permanent supportive housing, and others facing housing challenges.

This is expected to help Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens with his goal of creating 20,000 new affordable housing units in the city. Just last month, he announced two big projects that’ll help toward that goal. One is a project to convert an old office tower, 2 Peachtree Street, into apartments. The other is the city’s plan to convert donated shipping containers once used as hospitals during the pandemic into housing units for the homeless.

“It’s about housing them so that we can then provide some of the triage support whether that’s mental health services, whether that’s alcohol and drug addiction support, whether that’s helping them find housing or reconnect with veteran services,” said Mayor Andre Dickens, Atlanta.

The announcement is set to happen Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Home Depot Backyard. Check back for updates.

