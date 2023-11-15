Dispatch calls challenge if Atlanta fire crews were properly equipped for LaVista apartment fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As tenants remain displaced from the Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments in northeast Atlanta, questions are mounting on whether fire crews were properly equipped to fight the three-alarm fire at the complex.

“This issue is they’re sending firefighters to the scene, but they are not sending the standard equipment to the scene,” said Atlanta City Councilmember Dustin Hillis, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Wednesday.

In dispatch call logs acquired by Atlanta News First, one fire truck broke down on the way to the fire.

“Truck 15 to Command, we’re out of service. We requested another truck to take our spot during this assignment. We’re broke down on the side of the road, transmission issues,” said one firefighter on the dispatch call.

In a time-log of equipment used in the fire acquired by Atlanta News First, the City sent a technician to the scene and serviced the truck. It’s unclear if Truck 15 ever made it to the fire, but a city official wrote that the truck returned to the station at the conclusion of the event.

Truck 15 was one of four Atlanta Fire Rescue Department trucks dispatched. In addition, the time log details that five engines were dispatched, starting at 11:28 p.m.

Hillis said that level of response was inadequate for a 3-alarm fire.

“If you are not sending to a three-alarm fire, nine engines and nine ladder trucks than there is an issue with the response,” said Hillis.

On Monday, Fire Chief Roderick Smith denied that equipment shortages impacted their response.

“No, they did not. It was a full response, we went to three alarms which ended up with upwards of 80 firefighters on the scene.”

Hillis said he didn’t question the number or effort of firefighters. He stressed that it was a matter of equipment.

“The first step in solving a problem is admitting you have one, and honestly I think that’s been the issue,” said Hillis.

Hillis said he sent a list of questions to Chief Smith surrounding the fire response, but said he had yet to hear back from the fire department.

In addition to Truck 15 breaking down, in a dispatch call, you hear firefighters struggling with a truck that was not capable of sending water up to the top of the ladder.

“21′s ladder is in rescue not waterway [mode], and they are nowhere near the meat of the fire,” said one firefighter, heard on the dispatch call.

“Okay, received. Do what you need to do to set it up in water tower. If you have to shut it down and lower it, do that, but let’s go ahead and get that taken care of,” responded the dispatcher.

Hillis also referenced the struggle of some trucks not being able to full access the roof where the fire originated, according to fire officials.

“And then another one was stuck in what they call rescue mode, where the water going up the pipe of the ladder can only get about half-way to three-quarters of the way up not to the top of the ladder,” said Hillis.

Atlanta News First reached out to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department on Wednesday to address these issues. A spokesperson said that Fire Chief Roderick Smith was not available for an interview.

Earlier this month, the Atlanta City Council passed an $18.2 million investment into expanding the fire department’s fleet.

Chief Smith told Atlanta News First that those new engines and trucks wouldn’t likely be delivered to the city and able to response to fires for roughly 36 months.

Nobody was killed or seriously injured in Friday’s fire. Councilmember Hillis said he’s concerned with the next time a major fire breaks out in the city.

“And that is another issue that has come up, this is a city of half a million people. Were there to be two large fires at the same time, could the city handle it given the lack of equipment and condition,” questioned Hillis.

