Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace closed through Nov. 2025, National Park Service says

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace will be closed through November 2025 for renovations.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace will be closed through November 2025 for renovations.(National Park Service)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthplace will be closed through November 2025 for renovations, according to the National Park Service (NPS).

NPS said the closure will begin Nov. 27, 2023. NPS is planning to upgrade major systems, including fire suppression, electrical and HVAC systems. The house was built in 1895 and is where Dr. King and his siblings were born. It is part of the Martin Luther King Jr National Historical Park.

NPS said the collection normally stored in the home will be stored off-site.

The park also includes the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Fire Station No. 6. Those sites will remain open.

