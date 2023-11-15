Early morning fire in Lawrenceville caused by arson, fire department says

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services believe an early Tuesday morning fire at a Lawrenceville business was the result of arson.

Firefighters responded to 553 Seaboard Industrial Drive NE just before 2:45 a.m. and saw “multiple vehicles” burning behind a business. No injuries were reported and the fire did not spread to any buildings.

According to the fire department, the fire was under control by 3:08 a.m.

The Lawrenceville Police Department and Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating the fire.

Anyone with information should the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. There is a reward of up to $10,000.

