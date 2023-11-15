FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Morning showers; Dry, chilly afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect scattered showers this morning, especially south of I-20.

Wednesday’s summary

High - 56°

Normal high - 65°

Chance of rain - 50% before noon

Morning showers

You’ll see scattered showers as you drive to work this morning, especially south of I-20. No heavy rain is expected. By lunch, it will be mostly dry and remain that way for the rest of the day.

Highs are only in the 50s this afternoon, so you may need the jacket the entire day.

More rain Friday

We’ll get another opportunity for showers late Friday due to a cold front. Showers may linger into the overnight hours, but the entire weekend will be dry.

FIRST ALERT for rain Tuesday

Another cold front will sweep through the southeast U.S. next Tuesday and bring us our best chance of rain. Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT for rain, but the timing couldn’t be better. High pressure will build in behind Tuesday’s front, which will lead to a dry Thanksgiving in north Georgia.

