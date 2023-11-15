3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Football coach relieved of duties weeks after holding baptism for players after practice

FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a...
FILE -- A football coach in Georgia has lost his position weeks after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players.(gpflman via canva)
By WTOC staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A high school football coach in Georgia has been relieved of his duties after reportedly holding a baptism for some of his players following practice.

WTOC reports that Isaac Ferrell remains a school employee, but he is no longer the head coach for Tattnall County High School.

An online video from Oct. 24 gained plenty of attention, claiming to show 20 players being baptized after practice at the invitation of Ferrell. The post has since been viewed more than a thousand times while gaining hundreds of reactions and comments.

However, not all of the feedback has been positive.

On Nov. 6, the Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a complaint that the baptisms were inappropriate for a public school function.

According to Tattnall County Superintendent Kristen Waters, Ferrell was removed from his coaching position due to an incident that happened on Nov. 3 after a football game and not because of the baptisms.

But there is an ongoing investigation into the baptisms, and Waters said she cannot comment on what exactly happened on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Rising commercial rental prices hitting metro Atlanta businesses hard
Rising commercial rental prices hitting metro Atlanta businesses hard
Career and resource fair provides job opportunities for ex-offenders
Career and resource fair provides job opportunities for ex-offenders
A fund intended for inmate care will soon be dissolved after the Fulton County Board of...
Fulton County commissioners vote to abolish ‘Inmate Welfare Fund’
On Monday, Fire Chief Roderick Smith denied that equipment shortages impacted their response.
Dispatch calls challenge LaVista fire response
The incident happened in the Windy Hill Road and S Cobb Drive area.
Heavy police presence reported following officer-involved shooting in Cobb County