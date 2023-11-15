3-Degree Guarantee
Fulton DA seeking to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant

Harrison Floyd was the only co-defendant in Trump’s Georgia indictment to be jailed.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion to revoke the bond of Harrison Floyd, one of the co-defendants in her sweeping, organized crime indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Willis filed a motion to revoke Floyd’s bond in Fulton County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon.

Floyd, the only co-defendant in Trump’s sweeping Fulton County indictment to be jailed, reached a bond agreement of $100,000.

Floyd was one of the last Trump co-defendants to surrender at the Fulton County jail, and the only one who did not arrange a bond settlement before turning himself in.

The motion to revoke Floyd’s bond is the latest in a series of head-spinning developments over the last 36 hours regarding Trump’s Georgia indictment.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
El expresidente Donald Trump en el tribunal de la ciudad de Nueva York donde se le sigue juicio...

On Tuesday, a series of leaked videos from four Trump co-defendants appeared to show the nation’s 45th president determined not to leave the White House despite 2020 general election results.

Those leaks led Willis to file an emergency motion late Tuesday afternoon seeking a protective order of some of the evidence in her case.

Willis’ motion came after several national and local media outlets reported on videotaped conversations from Sidney PowellJenna EllisScott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro, that, according to CNN, were part of the plea deals they arranged with Willis’ office.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee granted the order during a Wednesday hearing, a hearing in which Jonathan Miller, an attorney representing another Trump co-defendant, Misty Hampton, admitted to leaking the videos to “one media outlet,” he said.

Jonathan Miller, the attorney representing Misty Hampton in Donald Trump’s Atlanta trial, admitted on Wednesday that he leaked videos to a national news outlet.

Floyd, unlike the other 18 Trump co-defendants, did not pre-negotiate a bond before he turned himself, a move that would have allowed him to wait for his day in court on his own recognizance.

Floyd identifies himself a a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group, “Black Voices for Trump.”

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

