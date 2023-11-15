Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 in new College Football Playoff poll

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs are back on top.

The Bulldogs jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after they shellacked the now No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels 52-17.

The Buckeyes beat Michigan State 38-3 Saturday. Michigan and Florida State round out the playoff spots.

If the season ended today, the Dawgs would play Florida State and Ohio State would play Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

This is the third straight season the Bulldogs topped the poll at some point.

The full rankings are as follows:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11, Oregon State

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Iowa

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Notre Dame

20. North Carolina

21. Kansas State

22. Utah

23. Oklahoma State

24. Tulane

25. Kansas

