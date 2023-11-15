Georgia Bulldogs No. 1 in new College Football Playoff poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bulldogs are back on top.
The Bulldogs jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes for the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after they shellacked the now No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels 52-17.
The Buckeyes beat Michigan State 38-3 Saturday. Michigan and Florida State round out the playoff spots.
If the season ended today, the Dawgs would play Florida State and Ohio State would play Michigan in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
This is the third straight season the Bulldogs topped the poll at some point.
The full rankings are as follows:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Louisville
11, Oregon State
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Iowa
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Notre Dame
20. North Carolina
21. Kansas State
22. Utah
23. Oklahoma State
24. Tulane
25. Kansas
