Grady’s public health response to shootings is working, hospital says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In January, Grady Memorial Hospital launched the IVYY Program, standing for Interrupting Violence in Youth and Young Adults.

As of November, the program has enrolled 380 gunshot victims who were treated at Grady. Since January, just one of the 380 patients has returned to Grady with a gunshot wound.

That 0.38% recidivism rate is far below the national standard, where a recent series of studies found gunshot victims, on average, have a re-injury rate of 30-40% within five years and 20% of them die.

As of November, the program has enrolled 380 gunshot victims who were treated at Grady. Since January, just one of the 380 patients has returned to Grady with a gunshot wound. That 0.38% recidivism rate is far below the national standard, where a recent series of studies found gunshot victims, on average, have a re-injury rate of 30-40% within five years and 20% of them die. (Grady Memorial Hospital)

The program uses a three-prong bedside, clinic community approach as a public health response to shootings.

They meet gunshot victims at the bedside. While administering treatment for their wounds, violence intervention specialists begin addressing the risk factors present in the shooting.

“Really get into the root causes of why people are having the issues that they’re having and helping with those things,” said Chee’Tara Alexander, a violence intervention specialist.

Alexander brings first-hand experience of the trauma of gun violence. Her brother died after being shot.

“He’s my why. I never wanted to see another person, another family, another mother to go through what my family has, or what my mother has,” said Alexander.

Dr. Randi Smith, the founder of Grady’s IVYY program, said two-thirds of their patients had financial issues, inadequate housing, or were food insecure.

In the community, Smith said they connect patients with caseworkers who can help them with legal, education, job access, transportation or financial needs.

“We need to build an ecosystem for violence reduction,” said Smith.

“IVYY has helped me a lot mentally, even with future situations on how to handle things and not having to be the aggressor or show that I’m the aggressor,” said Cheryl Mayfield, who was shot in January and brought to Grady.

Mayfield, who was shot in her back, was initially told by doctors that she would not walk again.

Atlanta News First crews were there in October when Mayfield dropped her cane and walked through the hospital hallways.

“I had doubts like once or twice, and (Alexander) was like, ‘Girl you’re going to walk. You’re gonna walk. You’re gonna do this,” Mayfield recalled.

Smith said the goal of the program is to decrease recurrent injuries of gunshot victims by 50%.

Smith stressed that gun violence is a public health problem.

“Just like any infectious disease, it clusters. It’s person-to-person transmission, and it has the ability to impact not only individuals but communities and societies at large. So we need to treat it like the public health problem that it is,” Smith said.

The program is geared to 14-34 year-olds. They hope to expand its reach with more funding in the future.

According to a 2021 report, the rate of gun-related deaths in Georgia increased 20% from 2009 to 2018, compared to an 18% increase over this same time period nationwide.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.