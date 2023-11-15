3-Degree Guarantee
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means

The health department said those who went to the restaurant between late October and early November may have been exposed.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett County health department is warning those who patronized a Lawrenceville restaurant recently that they could have been exposed to hepatitis.

The health department said a server at Lolita’s Bar and Grill on Buford Drive was diagnosed with hepatitis A. The health department said those who went to the restaurant between Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 may have been exposed and “should contact their healthcare provider or the Gwinnett County Health Department to determine if a hepatitis A vaccine is needed to prevent illness.”

For those who were at the restaurant within that time frame, the health department is asking them to do the following:

  • Get a hepatitis A vaccination within 14 days of exposure if not previously vaccinated for or had hepatitis A – those who have been vaccinated or have had hepatitis A previously are considered immune and do not need another vaccine
  • Wash hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food
  • Monitor for symptoms of hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after exposure

The health department said hepatitis A is a contagious viral infection that has a number of symptoms, including appetite loss, nausea, tiredness, fever, among others. Symptoms usually start two to seven weeks after being exposed and can last less than two months and up to six months. The health department said those who develop symptoms should stay home and contact their health provider or the health department immediately.

The health department said the restaurant has been cooperating with the investigation. The restaurant, health department officials said, has taken “proactive measures including scheduling immunizations for susceptible employees and thoroughly cleaning and sanitizing the restaurant.”

