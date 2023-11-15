Gwinnett Fire Dept. aware of claim public safety training center opponents set truck fires at Lawrenceville business

LAWRENCEVILLE Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opponents of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is often called “Cop City,” have claimed they set fire to multiple vehicles at a Lawrenceville business — a claim the Gwinnett County Fire Department said Wednesday it is aware of.

In an anonymous post sent to Scenes From The Atlanta Forest, an online forum, a group claimed responsibility for setting six concrete trucks on fire at Ernst Concrete, 553 Seaboard Industrial Drive NE. The group claims it set the fires Monday night.

“Ernst is pouring the foundation for Cop City. This site, like so many others, is completely unguarded,” the blog post states.

Gwinnett County officials said firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said multiple work vehicles at the business were on fire. No injuries were reported from the fire. Gwinnett County fire officials believe it is an arson incident.

In a statement Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Fire Department said it is aware of the blog post and that the investigation is still underway.

“We are investigating all suspects in this matter,” the statement said.

