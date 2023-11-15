3-Degree Guarantee
Gwinnett Fire Dept. aware of claim public safety training center opponents set truck fires at Lawrenceville business

Officials say investigation still ongoing
In a post to Scenes From The Atlanta Forest, a group claimed responsibility for setting six concrete trucks on fire at Ernst Concrete, 553 Seaboard Industrial Drive NE. The group claims it set the fires Monday night.(Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opponents of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, which is often called “Cop City,” have claimed they set fire to multiple vehicles at a Lawrenceville business — a claim the Gwinnett County Fire Department said Wednesday it is aware of.

In an anonymous post sent to Scenes From The Atlanta Forest, an online forum, a group claimed responsibility for setting six concrete trucks on fire at Ernst Concrete, 553 Seaboard Industrial Drive NE. The group claims it set the fires Monday night.

“Ernst is pouring the foundation for Cop City. This site, like so many others, is completely unguarded,” the blog post states.

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

Gwinnett County officials said firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said multiple work vehicles at the business were on fire. No injuries were reported from the fire. Gwinnett County fire officials believe it is an arson incident.

In a statement Wednesday, the Gwinnett County Fire Department said it is aware of the blog post and that the investigation is still underway.

“We are investigating all suspects in this matter,” the statement said.

RELATED: Tear gas used as police and protesters clash at Atlanta Public Safety Training Center site

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

