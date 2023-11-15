Inmate dies at Cobb County jail, sheriff says; 2nd in-custody death in metro Atlanta within days

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate died in the custody of the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after he suffered a medical episode this week, the sheriff’s office said. It’s the second in-custody death at a metro Atlanta jail within days.

An ambulance was called to the detention center Monday after Fernando Carr, 29, “experienced chest pains and began seizing,” according to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Carr was booked into the jail on Nov. 1 with a documented heart condition and a drug addiction.

Carr was in the recreation yard when he started having chest pains, and “he was immediately taken to the infirmary and given fluids.”

The sheriff’s office said Carr “was initially responsive when engaging with the medical staff,” but “while receiving care, he began to have another episode, at which time immediate life-saving techniques were administered by medical personnel.”

Carr was taken to Kennestone Hospital, where he died Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said he notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation of Carr’s death and asked it to investigate, as he’s “made it a standard policy to ask the GBI to investigate all deaths in the Adult Detention Center to remain transparent,” but the GBI denied the request “because doctors at the hospital indicated Fernando Carr died of natural causes.”

The sheriff’s office said it has started a standard internal investigation to make sure protocols were followed, and the Cobb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.

The death of 33-year-old Michael Breedlove, who authorities say died in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail, is also under investigation.

Breedlove was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday when officers responded to a medical emergency, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said life-saving measures were done before Breedlove was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Breedlove’s cause of death hasn’t been determined, according to the sheriff’s office.

Breedlove had been in custody for marijuana manufacture and distribution and other charges since July, the sheriff’s office said.

