3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for strangling girlfriend, district attorney says

Gregory Bryan Coggins
Gregory Bryan Coggins(Cherokee Sheriff's Office)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for strangling and assaulting his girlfriend, according to the Cherokee County District Attorney.

The district attorney said Cherokee deputies first went to the home of Gregory Bryan Coggins, 38, while responding to a welfare check on his girlfriend.

Deputies learned that Coggins had strangled his girlfriend several days before they went to the home.

Deputy Chief Rachel Ashe said, “Gaps in memory suggest that the victim likely lost consciousness while Coggins applied pressure to her throat, cutting oxygen and blood circulation, as he strangled her. When law enforcement investigated this crime, they found the victim with bruises in various stages of healing, indicating that this abuse had been going on for some time.”

The district attorney said jurors heard testimony from eight witnesses during the trial.

Coggins was convicted of family violence aggravated assault, family violence battery and cruelty to children in the third degree. He was sentenced to 20 years and must serve the first 10 years in prison. He will serve the remaining 10 years on probation.

Coggins must also complete multiple special conditions, including community service and no contact with the victim.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
An Athens man has been convicted of a felony for his conduct during the riot at the U.S....
Athens man convicted on felony charge over Jan. 6 US Capitol riot, prosecutors say
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Powder...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in vehicle collision, Marietta police say
In a post to Scenes From The Atlanta Forest, a group claimed responsibility for setting six...
Gwinnett Fire Dept. aware of claim public safety training center opponents set truck fires at Lawrenceville business