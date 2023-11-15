3-Degree Guarantee
Man ‘seriously injured’ in vehicle collision, Marietta police say

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Powder...
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Sandtown Road.(HNN)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One man is in the hospital with “serious injuries” after a vehicle crash in Marietta, according to Marietta police.

Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Powder Springs Road and Sandtown Road. According to police, the Explorer was going south on Powder Springs Road and tried to turn on Sandtown Road. Police said the SUV hit the motorcycle, which was crossing the intersection.

William Martin, the driver of the motorcycle, was seriously injured and taken to Kennestone Hospital, according to police.

Anyone with information should contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5344.

