MARTA encouraging holiday travelers to ‘take the train to the plane’

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With construction going on at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s South Economy Parking Lot, MARTA is reminding holiday travelers that all southbound trains go to the airport, with inexpensive long-term parking at stations along the way.

Travelers can take the Red or Gold lines southbound for direct access to the airport, and one-way trips cost $2.50.

Parking for 24 hours costs $5 at the Dunwoody and Sandy Springs stations and $8 for 24 hours at the North Springs, Doraville, Lindbergh Center and College Park stations, MARTA officials said.

Daily parking at the airport costs up to $36.

“We are one of only a few public transit systems in the world that take you directly into an airport. You don’t have to worry about driving or finding parking,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “Begin your holiday trip with a safe, fast ride to the world’s busiest airport.”

