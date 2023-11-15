Misty Hampton’s lawyer admits to releasing Trump plea bargain videos

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Jonathan Miller, the attorney representing Misty Hampton in Donald Trump’s historic racketeering trial in Atlanta, admitted Wednesday afternoon he leaked videos to one national media outlet.

Miller made the admission during a hearing held by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. The hearing came as a result of Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ emergency motion that requested the court to issue a protective order that would stop any further publicization of evidence.

Willis’ motion came after several national and local media outlets reported on videotaped conversations from Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, Scott Hall and Kenneth Chesebro, that, according to CNN, were part of the plea deals they arranged with Willis’ office.

“In being transparent with the court and to make sure no one else gets blamed for this, and so I can go to sleep tonight, I did release those videos to one outlet,” Miller said.

The leaked videos appear to show the nation’s 45th president determined not to leave the White House despite losing the 2020 general election.

When asked why he did so by McAfee, Miller responded, “This is very public trial. We all know that. This allows the DA’s office to set the tone for the entire trial without giving consideration to the other side of the coin. The public has a right to know.”

Hampton was the elections director in Coffee County. She was present in the county elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, when a computer forensics team copied software and data from the county’s election equipment.

Hampton allegedly allowed two other men who had been active in efforts to question the 2020 election results to access the elections office later that month and to spend hours inside with the equipment.

McAfee said he would determine whether to issue a protective order by Thursday morning.

This story is developing.

