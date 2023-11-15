Mother, 2 children displaced by fire outside state prison in Habersham County, deputies say
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A mother and two children have been displaced after a fire in Habersham County, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, the family’s trailer burned down Tuesday night. Deputies said they received a call about the fire just after 10:15 p.m.
Habersham County Emergency Services Battalion Chief Dwight McNally said the home “was a complete loss” but that there were no injuries.
The sheriff’s office said the fire happened near Lee Arrendale State Prison. A cause of the fire was not announced.
