ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic issues in Cobb County Wednesday morning.

The crash currently has the ramp closed from I-285 East to I-75 North. Drivers should take an alternate route to avoid delays.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp closed from I-285 east to I-75 north in Cobb Co. due to truck crash. Live updates on @ATLNewsFirst and @PeachtreeTV pic.twitter.com/YR1OeHG3Kx — Rodney Harris (@RodneyHarrisTV) November 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.