3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Package thieves strike Amazon truck, Atlanta police say

The men reportedly stole packages from the truck as the Amazon driver was making a delivery.
The men reportedly stole packages from the truck as the Amazon driver was making a delivery.(WAFB)
By Ellie Parker
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Atlanta police, several people raided an Amazon truck on Fairburn Road as it made deliveries Sunday.

Police said multiple men stole packages from the truck around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near 320 Fairburn Road SW.

The men reportedly stole packages from the truck as the Amazon driver was making a delivery. The Amazon driver told police the men stole “several packages.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High

Latest News

A three-acre-sized fire is burning in Chattooga County, according to the Chattooga County...
3 acre large blaze burning in Chattooga County, sheriff’s office says
Gwinnett County Fire & Emergency Services believe an early Tuesday morning fire at a...
Early morning fire in Lawrenceville caused by arson, fire department says
Madison Jennings is majoring in political science and minoring in religious studies, according...
Agnes Scott College student headed to Oxford as Rhodes Scholar
As of November, the program has enrolled 380 gunshot victims who were treated at Grady. Since...
Grady’s public health response to shootings is working, hospital says