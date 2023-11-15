Package thieves strike Amazon truck, Atlanta police say
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - According to Atlanta police, several people raided an Amazon truck on Fairburn Road as it made deliveries Sunday.
Police said multiple men stole packages from the truck around 3:15 p.m. Sunday near 320 Fairburn Road SW.
The men reportedly stole packages from the truck as the Amazon driver was making a delivery. The Amazon driver told police the men stole “several packages.”
