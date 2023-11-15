3-Degree Guarantee
Person dies in pedestrian accident near Greenbriar Parkway, Atlanta police say

By Ellie Parker and Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died after being hit by a car near Greenbriar Parkway, according to Atlanta police.

Police said the accident happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday near Greenbriar Parkway SW and Barge Road SW. Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle and when they arrived, they located an adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. The man died at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved and the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

According to APD’s report, the preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking in a lane outside of a crosswalk when they were struck by the vehicle.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit continue to investigate.

