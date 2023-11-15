Radio traffic reveals problems Atlanta firefighters faced while battling LaVista Walk fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Radio traffic is now revealing problems Atlanta firefighters faced as they rushed to a massive blaze over the weekend.

It happened at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments in northeast Atlanta.

Fire officials say flames broke out around 10:30 p.m. Friday that may have been started by fireworks. Two people are facing charges in connection with the case. Dozens of people remain displaced.

As firefighters were on the way, recordings reveal that one fire engine broke down on the side of the road due to a transmission issue. They radioed for another crew to take their place.

In another recording you can hear a firefighter tell someone to close a valve so they can get better water pressure up to the top level of the building. Someone replies and says it’s already closed because they’ve “been having issues with it.”

In a third recording you can hear a firefighter ask dispatch to make sure that the truck they’re about to send to the fire has a “working aerial,” or ladder, on board.

Atlanta News First has reported recently on three Atlanta fire stations that had to temporarily close due to fire truck and personnel shortages. Still, Chief Rod Smith said during a Monday press conference that these factors did not impact his department’s response to the apartment fire Friday night.

“No they did not. It was a full response. We went to three alarms, which ended up with upwards of 80 firefighters on the scene,” Chief Smith said.

Last week the Atlanta City Council unanimously set aside $18 million to purchase new equipment for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.