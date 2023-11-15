3-Degree Guarantee
Rangers working to contain fire at Allatoona Lake

Wildfire near Allatoona Lake.
Wildfire near Allatoona Lake.(US Army Corps of Engineers)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a Wednesday wildfire they said started along the Cooper Branch shoreline of Allatoona Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took to social media to remind community members of dry weather conditions around the lake and the risk of fire from unattended campfires and thrown-out cigarettes.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials believe the fire started near the Operations Project Management Office.

Visitors should avoid this area while firefighting efforts remain underway.

