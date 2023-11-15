Rangers working to contain fire at Allatoona Lake

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Crews are battling a Wednesday wildfire they said started along the Cooper Branch shoreline of Allatoona Lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers took to social media to remind community members of dry weather conditions around the lake and the risk of fire from unattended campfires and thrown-out cigarettes.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Officials believe the fire started near the Operations Project Management Office.

Visitors should avoid this area while firefighting efforts remain underway.

Public Notice: Rangers are in the process of containing a wildfire that started on the shoreline near Cooper Branch and... Posted by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Allatoona Lake on Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.