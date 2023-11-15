Rising commercial rental prices hitting metro Atlanta businesses hard

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Yet another popular metro Atlanta restaurant is closing its doors.

Henry’s Midtown Tavern announced on social media it will be shutting down at the end of the month.

The restaurant has become a staple in Midtown over the last 10 years.

It has become a popular place for those of the LGBTQ community. “I feel proud of having created a place that was safe and fun, and people enjoyed coming together,” said owner Maureen Kalmanson.

Kalmanson says the closure is due to failed lease renewal negotiations with the landlord, “It was an unavoidable decision, it was extremely hard but unavoidable.”

It’s becoming a common trend.

A handful of popular metro Atlanta businesses have cited closures for similar reasons.

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse in East Atlanta recently announced its December 31st closure due to rising rent.

Ash Parker is Senior Vice President at Richard Bowers and Company, who specializes in commercial real estate.

“What we’re experiencing is an increase in rent due to high demand,” he explained.

Parker says Atlanta’s growing popularity has investors willing to pay more for space, especially in prime locations, “Most of these retail spaces are being filled quickly and at much higher rents.”

He says more small business owners will be fighting to keep their doors open, “Retail occupancy is nearly 97 percent we’re exceeding that of New York City and other major metropolitan areas.”

Henry’s Tavern is set to close on November 30th.

“I hate leaving here. It means a lot. It really means a lot to this community, it means a lot to a lot of people,” said Kalmanson.

