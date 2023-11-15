‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than 10 years in business, its owner said.

In a statement on the restaurant’s website, Maureen Kalmanson said she couldn’t come to an agreement with the landlord about the property.

It’s news she brings with “great sadness and disappointment,” she said of the restaurant that features a large, cozy patio along 10th Street in the heart of Midtown.

“I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10 plus years,” Kalmanson wrote. “Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success.”

RELATED: Popular Ormewood Park coffee shop to close in December, owner announces

Kalmanson said she’s proud of how the restaurant acted as a safe gathering spot for the LGBTQ+ community. She also thanked the staff for their commitment to the guests.

Campagnolo Restaurant & Bar, Henry’s sister restaurant on Piedmont Avenue, will remain open.

“Job well done!” Kalmanson wrote. “I will miss you.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.