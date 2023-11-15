3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Self-proclaimed ‘sassy’ 103-year-old says beautiful women keep him going

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home. (Source: WABI)
By Brittany McHatten and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI/Gray News) – A man in Maine is proving that you’re never too old to shake things up.

Sporting a new, temporary hairdo for his 103rd birthday, Ed Hendrickson held court at the celebration put on by his assisted living home.

“I just wake up sassy,” Hendrickson said with a laugh.

He shared silly and serious advice for anyone who wants to follow in his footsteps.

Henrickson said “the love of beautiful women” keeps him going day-to-day.

“I don’t overdo it as far as walking and running and hiking, but I do it,” Hendrickson said. “I think that’s the best thing, is just to keep moving. The minute you stop, you slow down too fast.”

Hendrickson was surrounded by thousands of cards for his birthday, an effort organized by fellow U.S. Navy veteran Joy Asuncion.

“Just imagine everybody sitting down and writing a little card. A lot of the cards are from little kids. Those are the cutest cards,” Hendrickson said.

As the cards pour in, it’s been the surprise of a lifetime. A life that Hendrickson plans to continue for years to come.

“I plan on at least another 10 years. I’m not sure how I’m going to do it, but I’ll find a way,” he said with a smile.

Copyright 2023 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

The sheriff’s office said Fernando Carr was booked into the jail on Nov. 1 with a documented...
Inmate dies at Cobb County jail, sheriff says; 2nd in-custody death in metro Atlanta within days
On the organization’s 2023 Report Cards on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking, Georgia scored a “D”...
Georgia scores ‘D’ on nonprofit’s youth sex trafficking report card
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
China’s Xi tells Biden as talks open: ‘Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed’
Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” the...
What is hepatitis A?
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Senate looks to speed ahead on temporary funding to avert government shutdown through the holidays