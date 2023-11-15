Thousands of Delta Airlines employees hoping to unionize

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thousands of Delta Airlines employees are fed up and claiming the company is not supporting the civil rights of its workers by allegedly inciting fear in employees who want to unionize.

Dozens of employees gathered in southwest Atlanta Tuesday to voice concerns.

However, Delta Airlines denies these claims.

“We gather today to emphasize and to advocate for the fundamental rights of Delta workers and Delta employees to organize and unionize. This press conference serves as a platform to discuss the significance of supporting and upholding the rights of employees to form a union,” a Delta Airlines employee said.

Delta employees said flight attendants, baggage handlers, mechanics, and ramp workers should have the right to unionize.

On Tuesday Delta Airlines ramp worker Gameli Appiah, and dozens of others claimed the corporate giant is interfering with their right.

“In the break rooms they have on-the-fly newsstand which has anti-union propaganda where they’re talking about and making negative remarks about unions, trying to discourage people,” Appiah said.

“Currently they are sitting down with new employees and also seasoned employees and making sure that they know they do not want them to unionize, that they do not want them to have a voice through having a union,” Association of Flight Attendants Organizer Micah McClure said.

In a statement to Atlanta News First shown below, Delta denied claims of interfering with workers’ efforts to unionize and said they support their employee’s right to choose whether to unionize.

Delta’s culture is firmly rooted in taking care of its employees and we support their right to choose whether or not a union is right for them. Claims that Delta interferes with employees’ right to choose union representation are false. It is an important decision, and Delta complies to U.S. labor law, which permits the company to directly engage with employees about important issues, including sharing facts about representation, its impact on their work lives and their relationship with Delta. While we recognize the role unions have played in other industries and companies, we believe the direct relationship we have with our people has proven to be a stronger, faster, and more effective way to drive improvements than representation from these groups, which is why Delta employees, [including flight attendants, ramp and cargo workers, machinists and more] have repeatedly rejected union representation over the past 20 years.

Delta workers told Atlanta News First that forming a union is the best way to ensure no one is flying alone when it comes to change.

“We need the community’s support and tell Delta to respect their worker’s constitutional and federal rights,” Delta Airlines ramp worker, Gameli Appiah said.

