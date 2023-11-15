3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Toyota-linked auto parts maker to build $69M plant northeast of Atlanta

The company and Gov. Brian Kemp broke ground on the plant Tuesday.
The company and Gov. Brian Kemp broke ground on the plant Tuesday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A Toyota-linked maker of auto parts will build a third factory northeast of Atlanta to build electrical converters for hybrid vehicles.

Toyota Industries Electric Systems North America said it will invest $69 million to build the plant just off Interstate 85 in Pendergrass, with plans to hire more than 250 new employees.

The company and Gov. Brian Kemp broke ground on the plant Tuesday.

The Georgia company is owned by Japan’s Toyota Industries, part of the same industrial group as automaker Toyota Motor Corp.

Toyota Industries expects to begin production in 2025. The converters will allow power to be fed from a high-voltage battery that drives a hybrid vehicle to also power lower-voltage automotive devices such as control units, the navigation system, lights and windshield wipers.

Toyota Industries already operates two plants in Pendergrass. One, which opened in 2004, makes more than 3 million air conditioner compressors a year for a number of vehicle makers. A second plant, which opened in 2012, makes parts for both the compressor plant in Pendergrass and a sister company in Michigan. The two Pendergrass plants currently have more than 400 workers.

The average salary for workers at the new plant will be around $58,000 a year, said Jennifer Triplett, a spokesperson for Toyota Industries.

Triplett said the company chose the site because of Georgia’s receptiveness to foreign investment, Toyota Industries’ success at the existing plants and efficiencies from locating at the same site.

The state will pay to train workers. Toyota Industries could qualify for $1.6 million in state income tax credits at $1,250 per job over five years. Local officials could also grant property tax breaks.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
Gregory Bryan Coggins
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for strangling girlfriend, district attorney says
An Athens man has been convicted of a felony for his conduct during the riot at the U.S....
Athens man convicted on felony charge over Jan. 6 US Capitol riot, prosecutors say
Just before 6 p.m. Tuesday, a Ford Explorer struck a motorcycle at the intersection of Powder...
Man ‘seriously injured’ in vehicle collision, Marietta police say
In a post to Scenes From The Atlanta Forest, a group claimed responsibility for setting six...
Gwinnett Fire Dept. aware of claim public safety training center opponents set truck fires at Lawrenceville business