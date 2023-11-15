Truck driver killed, 3 others injured in related traffic accidents, Athens police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A semi-truck driver was killed and another man was injured Tuesday evening as they were crossing an Athens road to check on another driver, Athens police said.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Commerce and Pinebluff roads around 5:40 p.m.

According to police, the driver of a 2002 Chevy Malibu, 30-year-old Jasmine Littlejohn of Athens, pulled into the path of a 2014 International semi-truck driven by Quentin Williams, 31, of Athens, who was headed north on Commerce Road.

Both vehicles “came to rest in the Commerce Road turn lane at the intersection,” police said. Williams wasn’t injured, and he exited his truck and crossed the street to a safer location, the Shell gas station parking lot at 1790 Commerce Road, according to police.

Police said Williams’ co-worker, 59-year-old Robert White of Watkinsville, joined Williams at the parking lot shortly afterward. Witnesses said they both decided to walk across Commerce Road to check on Littlejohn.

A northbound Chevy Tahoe driven by John Trim, 37, of Jefferson, hit Williams and White as they were crossing the road, police said.

Emergency responders took Littlejohn, Williams and White to the hospital, where Williams died from his injuries. White was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Littlejohn had serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Police said a passenger in Littlejohn’s vehicle was treated for minor injuries.

Athens police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Sgt. Schulte at Robert.Schulte@accgov.com or (762) 400-7093.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said this was the 17th deadly crash of 2023, with a total of 18 deaths.

