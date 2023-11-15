3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Trump, 10 others qualify for March 12 Georgia GOP primary

Here is the list of candidates for Georgia’s 2024 GOP presidential preference primary.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Facing more than 90 felony indictments across Georgia and the nation, former president Donald Trump will be front and center of Georgia’s GOP presidential primary set for March 12, 2024.

The nation’s 45th president and 10 other GOP hopefuls have all qualified for the primary, having paid the $25,000 qualifying fee and submitting their names for ballot placement.

Here is the full list of candidates for Georgia’s Republican presidential preference primary:

Scott, the U.S. senator from South Carolina, has suspended his campaign, as has Johnson, a businessman and author.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
El expresidente Donald Trump en el tribunal de la ciudad de Nueva York donde se le sigue juicio...

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office filed an emergency motion late Tuesday morning to...
Fulton DA files motion to stop Trump evidence leaks, says trial likely to extend into 2025
Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections
County elections officials to certify results of last week’s municipal elections in Georgia
The Georgia Budget and Policy Institute estimates more than 240,000 Georgians are in a coverage...
Georgia Healthcare advocates push for full expansion of Medicaid
New NCNW president Rev. Shavon Arline-Bradley is tackling disparities in women’s health, voting...
Democrats: Georgia isn’t competitive in 2024 but maybe soon