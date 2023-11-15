3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Utility companies warn customers about ‘deceptively creative’ scammers

Atlanta Gas Light warns of energy "imposter" scams
Atlanta Gas Light warns of energy "imposter" scams(Atlanta News First)
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and Atlanta Gas Light is joining other energy companies to raise awareness and help educate customers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “imposter scams,” the type of scam that affects utility customers, cost American consumers $2.6 billion in 2022.

Atlanta Gas Light representatives said scammers have gotten deceptively creative in recent years, utilizing social media along with increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person tactics to ask electric and gas customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.

Atlanta Gas Light strongly encourages customers to stay vigilant of potential scam activity, including the following:

  • Threats to disconnect their natural gas service if payment is not made.
  • Requests that payments be made from a single method, such as a debit card, prepaid card, checking account, or cryptocurrency, or to send funds via a mobile app to make a bill payment.
  • Claims they have overpaid, and their bank account or credit card number is needed for a refund.
  • Requests to vacate their home so that a meter or other natural gas equipment can be replaced.
  • Suggestions through social media that their bill will be covered by a charity after they make a partial payment by way of a wire transfer.

Atlanta Gas Light representatives said the company takes the following proactive measures to protect customers:

  • The company will never contact customers regarding their natural gas bills. While Atlanta Gas Light maintains the region’s pipeline infrastructure, responds to emergencies, and reads meters every month, it does not bill customers directly. Only certified natural gas marketers in Georgia sell natural gas to customers and subsequently bill these customers for their natural gas use.
  • Atlanta Gas Light employees and contractors who visit customer homes or businesses will have Atlanta Gas Light identification.
  • Customers have the option of signing up to receive the company’s Keep Me Informed appointment status text messages. The text service allows a customer to see a photo of the technician who’s assigned to perform work at the property.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

MGN
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Georgia Southwestern State University entrance
Enrollment rebounds in 2023 after 2-year dip at Georgia public universities and colleges
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) reacts after a Georgia touchdown during the first half of...
Georgia jumps to No. 1 in CFP rankings past Ohio State. Michigan and Florida State remain in top 4
An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic issues in Cobb County Wednesday morning.
Overturned tractor-trailer shuts down I-285 ramp to I-75 in Cobb County