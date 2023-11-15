Utility companies warn customers about ‘deceptively creative’ scammers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Wednesday is Utility Scam Awareness Day, and Atlanta Gas Light is joining other energy companies to raise awareness and help educate customers.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, “imposter scams,” the type of scam that affects utility customers, cost American consumers $2.6 billion in 2022.

Atlanta Gas Light representatives said scammers have gotten deceptively creative in recent years, utilizing social media along with increased calls, texts, emails, and in-person tactics to ask electric and gas customers for immediate payment to avoid service disconnection.

Atlanta Gas Light strongly encourages customers to stay vigilant of potential scam activity, including the following:

Threats to disconnect their natural gas service if payment is not made.

Requests that payments be made from a single method, such as a debit card, prepaid card, checking account, or cryptocurrency, or to send funds via a mobile app to make a bill payment.

Claims they have overpaid, and their bank account or credit card number is needed for a refund.

Requests to vacate their home so that a meter or other natural gas equipment can be replaced.

Suggestions through social media that their bill will be covered by a charity after they make a partial payment by way of a wire transfer.

Atlanta Gas Light representatives said the company takes the following proactive measures to protect customers:

The company will never contact customers regarding their natural gas bills. While Atlanta Gas Light maintains the region’s pipeline infrastructure, responds to emergencies, and reads meters every month, it does not bill customers directly. Only certified natural gas marketers in Georgia sell natural gas to customers and subsequently bill these customers for their natural gas use.

Atlanta Gas Light employees and contractors who visit customer homes or businesses will have Atlanta Gas Light identification.

Customers have the option of signing up to receive the company’s Keep Me Informed appointment status text messages. The text service allows a customer to see a photo of the technician who’s assigned to perform work at the property.

