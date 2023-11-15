ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recently, the Gwinnett County Health Department issued a warning for possible hepatitis A exposure at a Lawrenceville restaurant.

But what does that mean for those exposed?

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” the Georgia Department of Health website states. If infected, it can range from a mild illness that lasts a few weeks to a severe illness that could last several months.

How does hepatitis A spread?

Hepatitis A can be spread through a number of different ways.

It can spread through:

Not washing hands

Close contact or intercourse with someone infected with hepatitis A

Eating and drinking contaminated food

Recreational drug use

What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?

There are a number of different symptoms.

Symptoms can include:

Fever

Fatigue

Appetite loss

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Diarrhea

Light-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes

Is there an increased risk for some to contract hepatitis A?

Yes. There are people who are more at risk to contracting hepatitis A.

Those individuals include:

People who use injection or non-injection drugs

People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness

Men who have intercourse with men

People who are or were recently incarcerated

People with chronic liver disease

Who should be vaccinated against hepatitis A?

There are several individuals the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends should get a hepatitis A vaccination.

Those individuals are:

Those at the highest risk of getting hepatitis A or experience serious complications from a hepatitis A infection

All children at age 1

Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common

Adopted children from countries where hepatitis A is common and their caregivers

People who have direct contact with individuals infected with hepatitis A

People with clotting-factor disorders

Those wishing to get protection from the illness

What is the difference between hepatitis A, B and C?

Hepatitis A, B and C are the most common types of viral hepatitis in the United States, according to Healthline.

Each form of hepatitis is caused by a different virus and is spread in different ways. Hepatitis A is caused by the HAV virus, hepatitis B is caused by HBV virus and hepatitis C is caused by the HCV virus. One of the ways people get hepatitis A that differs from getting hepatitis B or C is consuming contaminated foods or drinks.

This includes:

Eating food that was prepared by someone with hepatitis A who didn’t wash their hands after using the bathroom

Drinking untreated, infected water

Eating food that was washed or made with untreated water

Eating undercooked shellfish from sewage-contaminated water

