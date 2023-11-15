What is hepatitis A?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recently, the Gwinnett County Health Department issued a warning for possible hepatitis A exposure at a Lawrenceville restaurant.
But what does that mean for those exposed?
What is hepatitis A?
Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” the Georgia Department of Health website states. If infected, it can range from a mild illness that lasts a few weeks to a severe illness that could last several months.
How does hepatitis A spread?
Hepatitis A can be spread through a number of different ways.
It can spread through:
- Not washing hands
- Close contact or intercourse with someone infected with hepatitis A
- Eating and drinking contaminated food
- Recreational drug use
What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?
There are a number of different symptoms.
Symptoms can include:
- Fever
- Fatigue
- Appetite loss
- Nausea
- Vomiting
- Abdominal pain
- Dark urine
- Diarrhea
- Light-colored stools
- Joint pain
- Jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes
Is there an increased risk for some to contract hepatitis A?
Yes. There are people who are more at risk to contracting hepatitis A.
Those individuals include:
- People who use injection or non-injection drugs
- People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness
- Men who have intercourse with men
- People who are or were recently incarcerated
- People with chronic liver disease
Who should be vaccinated against hepatitis A?
There are several individuals the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends should get a hepatitis A vaccination.
Those individuals are:
- Those at the highest risk of getting hepatitis A or experience serious complications from a hepatitis A infection
- All children at age 1
- Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common
- Adopted children from countries where hepatitis A is common and their caregivers
- People who have direct contact with individuals infected with hepatitis A
- People with clotting-factor disorders
- Those wishing to get protection from the illness
What is the difference between hepatitis A, B and C?
Hepatitis A, B and C are the most common types of viral hepatitis in the United States, according to Healthline.
Each form of hepatitis is caused by a different virus and is spread in different ways. Hepatitis A is caused by the HAV virus, hepatitis B is caused by HBV virus and hepatitis C is caused by the HCV virus. One of the ways people get hepatitis A that differs from getting hepatitis B or C is consuming contaminated foods or drinks.
This includes:
- Eating food that was prepared by someone with hepatitis A who didn’t wash their hands after using the bathroom
- Drinking untreated, infected water
- Eating food that was washed or made with untreated water
- Eating undercooked shellfish from sewage-contaminated water
Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.