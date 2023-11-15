3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” the...
Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” the Georgia Department of Health website states. If infected, it can range from a mild illness that lasts a few weeks to a severe illness that could last several months.(Dr. Erskine Palmer/CDC via AP)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recently, the Gwinnett County Health Department issued a warning for possible hepatitis A exposure at a Lawrenceville restaurant.

But what does that mean for those exposed?

What is hepatitis A?

Hepatitis A is a “highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus,” the Georgia Department of Health website states. If infected, it can range from a mild illness that lasts a few weeks to a severe illness that could last several months.

How does hepatitis A spread?

Hepatitis A can be spread through a number of different ways.

It can spread through:

  • Not washing hands
  • Close contact or intercourse with someone infected with hepatitis A
  • Eating and drinking contaminated food
  • Recreational drug use

What are the symptoms of hepatitis A?

There are a number of different symptoms.

Symptoms can include:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Appetite loss
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Diarrhea
  • Light-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes

Is there an increased risk for some to contract hepatitis A?

Yes. There are people who are more at risk to contracting hepatitis A.

Those individuals include:

  • People who use injection or non-injection drugs
  • People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness
  • Men who have intercourse with men
  • People who are or were recently incarcerated
  • People with chronic liver disease

Who should be vaccinated against hepatitis A?

There are several individuals the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommends should get a hepatitis A vaccination.

Those individuals are:

  • Those at the highest risk of getting hepatitis A or experience serious complications from a hepatitis A infection
  • All children at age 1
  • Travelers to countries where hepatitis A is common
  • Adopted children from countries where hepatitis A is common and their caregivers
  • People who have direct contact with individuals infected with hepatitis A
  • People with clotting-factor disorders
  • Those wishing to get protection from the illness

What is the difference between hepatitis A, B and C?

Hepatitis A, B and C are the most common types of viral hepatitis in the United States, according to Healthline.

Each form of hepatitis is caused by a different virus and is spread in different ways. Hepatitis A is caused by the HAV virus, hepatitis B is caused by HBV virus and hepatitis C is caused by the HCV virus. One of the ways people get hepatitis A that differs from getting hepatitis B or C is consuming contaminated foods or drinks.

This includes:

  • Eating food that was prepared by someone with hepatitis A who didn’t wash their hands after using the bathroom
  • Drinking untreated, infected water
  • Eating food that was washed or made with untreated water
  • Eating undercooked shellfish from sewage-contaminated water

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says
Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say

Latest News

Nieng
12-year-old girl reported missing in Stone Mountain, police say
A trailer home was destroyed after a fire in Habersham County.
Mother, 2 children displaced by fire outside state prison in Habersham County, deputies say
The sheriff’s office said Fernando Carr was booked into the jail on Nov. 1 with a documented...
Inmate dies at Cobb County jail, sheriff says; 2nd in-custody death in metro Atlanta within days
On the organization’s 2023 Report Cards on Child & Youth Sex Trafficking, Georgia scored a “D”...
Georgia scores ‘D’ on nonprofit’s youth sex trafficking report card