3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Woodward Academy officers rescue multiple people from burning apartment

The three officers were directing morning traffic for Woodward Academy.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rushing into a fire is not what Woodward Academy Director of Security Jeff Yarbrough imagined he’d encounter while directing school traffic early Tuesday.

“A dining hall employee flagged me down and saw heavy smoke,” Yarbrough explained.

Around 8:25 a.m., before the school day started, he was running through the parking lot to a nearby apartment complex.

“I knew by this spot right here that this was what it was going to be,” Yarbrough said, retracing his steps through the parking lot to the apartment complex down the street. “I got on my radio, and I called my guys.”

Security officers Brian Ferguson and Tim Fenner answered the call. All three arrived at the scene on Cambridge Avenue at the same time.

“At that point, I said, ‘Oh lord, there’s probably a fire,’” Fenner said.

The officers responded so quickly they beat the fire department to the fire. They could have waited for help to arrive.

“Nah, we just went in,” Yarbrough said.

Caption

“There was no second thought,” Ferguson added. “We needed to limit the loss of life, and we needed to do what they had to do.”

Residents told the officers that units three and six still had people inside. Ferguson went into unit six and found a woman and her elderly mother.

“I was able to get up the stairs and carry the lady down the stairs to make sure she was safe,” Ferguson said.

The fire department arrived, and everyone turned their attention to unit three and the 94-year-old deaf woman stuck inside.

“We made entry at the door,” Fenner said. “We tried to kick it in, but the flames were too strong, too hot to the point where I actually had burn marks.”

Firefighters got inside and found the woman but struggled to get her through the flames at the entryway. Fenner rushed through the fire and grabbed her.

“As I’m carrying her, I can feel the burning and the flames and see visible fire on her clothing, as well as her hair, her feet, and her body,” he said.

Fenner put out the fire as he carried the woman to EMS. Woodward officials say the woman was rushed to Grady Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Work crews rushed to board up the building to protect what was left of people’s belongings.

“We want to make sure to partner with our tenants to find short-term housing needs.”

And after all that, the workday was just beginning.

“I told my guys how proud I am of them,” Yarbrough said.

“We signed up for this,” Fenner said.

How the fire started and where it started is not immediately known, although the heaviest damage appears to be in units three and four.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Stokes and Charnelle Gunn were arrested after a massive apartment fire in northeast...
2 arrested after massive apartment fire in northeast Atlanta, police say
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
The crash has closed all southbound lanes on I-75 in Cobb County.
I-75 reopens after crash involving 3 trucks, 7 cars in Cobb County
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
Buford City Schools said a suspect who allegedly made threats against Buford High School has...
1 in custody, Buford City schools on soft lockdown after social media threat at Buford High

Latest News

Woodward Academy bus
Woodward Academy
A massive apartment fire has been burning for at least ten hours near the LaVista Park...
Radio traffic reveals problems Atlanta firefighters faced while battling LaVista Walk fire
The men reportedly stole packages from the truck as the Amazon driver was making a delivery.
Package thieves strike Amazon truck, Atlanta police say
A three-acre-sized fire is burning in Chattooga County, according to the Chattooga County...
3 acre large blaze burning in Chattooga County, sheriff’s office says