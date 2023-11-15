Woodward Academy officers rescue multiple people from burning apartment

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Rushing into a fire is not what Woodward Academy Director of Security Jeff Yarbrough imagined he’d encounter while directing school traffic early Tuesday.

“A dining hall employee flagged me down and saw heavy smoke,” Yarbrough explained.

Around 8:25 a.m., before the school day started, he was running through the parking lot to a nearby apartment complex.

“I knew by this spot right here that this was what it was going to be,” Yarbrough said, retracing his steps through the parking lot to the apartment complex down the street. “I got on my radio, and I called my guys.”

Security officers Brian Ferguson and Tim Fenner answered the call. All three arrived at the scene on Cambridge Avenue at the same time.

“At that point, I said, ‘Oh lord, there’s probably a fire,’” Fenner said.

The officers responded so quickly they beat the fire department to the fire. They could have waited for help to arrive.

“Nah, we just went in,” Yarbrough said.

Autoplay Caption

“There was no second thought,” Ferguson added. “We needed to limit the loss of life, and we needed to do what they had to do.”

Residents told the officers that units three and six still had people inside. Ferguson went into unit six and found a woman and her elderly mother.

“I was able to get up the stairs and carry the lady down the stairs to make sure she was safe,” Ferguson said.

The fire department arrived, and everyone turned their attention to unit three and the 94-year-old deaf woman stuck inside.

“We made entry at the door,” Fenner said. “We tried to kick it in, but the flames were too strong, too hot to the point where I actually had burn marks.”

Firefighters got inside and found the woman but struggled to get her through the flames at the entryway. Fenner rushed through the fire and grabbed her.

“As I’m carrying her, I can feel the burning and the flames and see visible fire on her clothing, as well as her hair, her feet, and her body,” he said.

Fenner put out the fire as he carried the woman to EMS. Woodward officials say the woman was rushed to Grady Hospital, where she is expected to survive.

Work crews rushed to board up the building to protect what was left of people’s belongings.

“We want to make sure to partner with our tenants to find short-term housing needs.”

And after all that, the workday was just beginning.

“I told my guys how proud I am of them,” Yarbrough said.

“We signed up for this,” Fenner said.

How the fire started and where it started is not immediately known, although the heaviest damage appears to be in units three and four.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.