26-year-old shot, killed in DeKalb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Abberley Way about shots that were fired in the area.

Police said when officers were on their way there, a man flagged them down about his vehicle and a passenger that were shot in the 5100 block of Memorial Drive.

Police said the passenger was the 26-year-old man who later died.

There is no information on what exactly led up to the shooting, but it appears to stem from a verbal altercation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.