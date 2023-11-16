3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

26-year-old shot, killed in DeKalb County, police say

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of...
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Abberley Way about shots that were fired in the area.(KTTC)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon, police said.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of Abberley Way about shots that were fired in the area.

Police said when officers were on their way there, a man flagged them down about his vehicle and a passenger that were shot in the 5100 block of Memorial Drive.

Police said the passenger was the 26-year-old man who later died.

There is no information on what exactly led up to the shooting, but it appears to stem from a verbal altercation, police said.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than...
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Opening day nears for brand new $40 million dollar Fulton Co. animal shelter
Opening day nears for brand new $40 million dollar Fulton Co. animal shelter
Baby born in Atlanta McDonald’s celebrates one year birthday
Baby born in Atlanta McDonald’s celebrates one year birthday
Acuña made history in 2023, becoming the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 70 bases in...
Ronald Acuña Jr. becomes 9th Braves player to win National League MVP award
The incident happened in the Windy Hill Road and S Cobb Drive area.
GBI: Suspect killed in shooting involving officer in Cobb County drug investigation identified
Don Long
Beekeepers have hope for bee vaccine