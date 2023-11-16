At annual conference, 100 Black Men looks back at year of progress, success

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the group 100 Black Men of Atlanta touted a year of progress and success in their mission to uplift the Black youth of the city.

Atlanta’s chapter — and there are others like it in cities around the nation — was founded 36 years ago by pioneers like Mainor Jackson, Andrew Young, Nathaniel Goldston and Alonzo Crim.

Since then, they’ve provided scholarships, mentorship, guidance and love to the city’s most impressionable and often, most underserved members.

“We have become the stability or the stable person in their life, and in the family’s life,” said Rev. Louis Negron, Sr. the group’s executive director and COO. “Someone that they can turn to for wisdom. Someone that they can trust. If they’re in need of help, we’re there to help them.”

Thursday’s keynote speaker was Gov. Brian Kemp. During his address, jokes abound about the potential for political disagreement among some attendees and himself, but there was no doubt there was a shared desire to advance the goals of 100 Black Men.

“We have to be able to extend an olive branch regardless of whatever political ideology people have,” said Negron. “At the end of the day, we’re people. We live in this state, we drink the water, we breathe the air.”

Kemp noted in his address Georgia’s status as a state with one of the lowest unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic residents, and the second highest rate of Black entrepreneurship in the nation. He also mentioned Georgia currently has the second-largest percentage of the workforce under Black leadership in the entire nation.

“The 100 Black Men of Atlanta has been an incredible partner in moving our capital city and state forward,” said Kemp. “Your commitment to mentorship, connecting children and students with important stakeholders and opportunities and keeping an open dialogue on the important issues of our time helps ensure they receive the tools, wisdom, and values that lead to success.”

