Around 70 employee vehicles broken into overnight at Lawrenceville hospital, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dozens of employees at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville had their cars broken into overnight, police said.

Around 4 a.m. Thursday, several hospital employees called the police about the vehicle break-ins. Officers arrived and saw multiple vehicles with broken windows, all located in an access-controlled, employee-only parking lot, police said. About 70 cars in total were targeted.

Some were left unlocked and others had their windows smashed out, they added.

Police said they’ve identified a suspect vehicle, but haven’t given a description.

