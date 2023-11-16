3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Atlanta is the last place to see giant pandas in the U.S. — but maybe not for long

The bears have long been the symbol of the U.S.-China friendship. (Source: POOL/CNN)
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After the Smithsonian’s National Zoo returned its three giant pandas to China last week, Atlanta remains the only place in the United States to see the beloved bear. But in a summit with President Joe Biden this week, Chinese President Xi Jinping hinted that more pandas could be on the way.

“We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation, and do our best to meet the wishes of the Californians so as to deepen the friendly ties between our two peoples,” Xi said on Wednesday during a dinner with business leaders, the Associated Press reported.

Zoo Atlanta’s contract with two pandas, twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, ends in early 2024 with no extension in sight. Xi did not specify when or where the new pandas could come, but he named California, where the San Diego Zoo returned its pandas in 2019.

RELATED: More pandas will be coming to the United States, Chinese president signals

For the U.S. and China, panda bears are more than cute, fuzzy creatures. During the summit, Xi called them “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.” Giant pandas have been loaned to American zoos for decades, with agreements lasting several years before the bears are shipped back to China.

Foreign policy experts worried the panda pullback may be a sign of tension between the two countries. The gesture to give more pandas could reflect the summit’s goal to stabilize relations.

RELATED: Pandas could be gone from America’s zoos by the end of next year

In a press conference after the summit, Biden said the two leaders agreed to call each other and pick up the phone when they have concerns.

“That’s important progress,” he stressed.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Misty Hampton’s lawyer admits to releasing Trump plea bargain videos
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than...
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

REACH Scholarship recipients pose with Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney
Fulton County middle school students sign college commitments
The Marietta Board of Education voted to keep the ban on the book "Flamer" by Mike Curato from...
Marietta City Schools board upholds decision to ban book
FILE - This March 24, 2018, file photo shows a sign in a Starbucks in downtown Pittsburgh....
Georgia Starbucks workers to join nationwide one-day strike
FILE - Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Jazz at...
Grand jury to decide if Alec Baldwin will face charges in fatal ‘Rust’ movie set shooting