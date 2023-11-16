Baby born in Atlanta McDonald’s celebrates one year birthday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It has been one year since McDonald’s employees at an Atlanta location helped a woman give birth! The healthy baby girl whose nickname is ‘Little Nugget’ is still being celebrated by the location.

This is an unlikely place for new beginnings.

“Ooooo, Miss Nandi Aryiah. She is a very happy baby!” said Alandria Worthy, Nandi’s mom.

But one year ago at this McDonald’s off of Fulton Industrial Blvd, Alandria Worthy’s new beginning showed her face.

“Mom and dad were on their way to the hospital but the baby had a different agenda,” said Steve Akinboro with McDonalds.

Alandria and her partner stopped at the McDonald’s to go to the restroom, but her baby came and she had help delivering her.

“She was born last year at the hands of me and two of my employees and the dad. In our restroom,” said McDonald’s employee Tunisia Woodward.

Today Nandi celebrated her first birthday party with the women who helped deliver her.

“They stayed in contact with us, they made sure that they kept updates, Tanisha definitely was like let me get pictures, let me get videos! It is not like we are coming in and these are strangers, they are like family now at this point,” said Worthy.

McDonald’s employees crowded into the backroom, watching “Little Nugget” go through her presents and tear through her birthday cake.

“It makes me feel good that they are still a part of her life,” said Worthy.

McDonald’s wouldn’t just be the place Nandi was born, it will now be a place that is supporting her future education. One thousand dollars in the fund to start.

“This scholarship is going to get funded every year so that by the time she is getting ready to go to college our hope is that her scholarship will be close to twenty thousand dollars,” said Akinboro, “I think that is something she would cherish for a lifetime.”

Alandria is 6 months pregnant with her third child and while she has a McDonalds family she loves dearly, she hopes this time, she makes it to the hospital.

