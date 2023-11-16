3-Degree Guarantee
Barrow Co. Tax Commissioner arrested for alleged theft of $25K from office, deputies say

The exact amount of money has not yet been announced, but investigators say it is more than $25,000.(Action News 5)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Barrow County Chief Deputy Tax Commissioner has been arrested after allegedly stealing money from the office, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, Patricia Ritchie is accused of stealing money from their motor vehicle account.

Investigators haven’t given the exact amount yet, but they say it’s over $25,000. She is now charged with felony theft, the sheriff’s office said.

This arrest followed a report by Tax Commissioner Jessica Garrett about missing cash receipts earlier this month, the sheriff’s office said.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no other accounts in the Tax Commissioner’s Office have been affected.

