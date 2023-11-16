Cause of fire at Stone Mountain historical home revealed, public safety officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause of an enormous fire that swallowed a historical home at Stone Mountain State Park on Tuesday.

The fire was not an arson case as previously suspected, but rather caused by a faulty electrical conduit near the home’s entrance, according to the Stone Mountain Department of Public Safety. The result came after fire debris was tested and “other evidence” was processed, the department said.

The Dickey House originally caught on fire near 3 a.m. Tuesday morning. The 180-year-old home was under renovation, with nobody living there and no injuries reported, according to the DeKalb Fire Rescue Department.

Captain Jaeson Daniels with the fire department said he believes the home is “a total loss.” John Bankhead, a spokesperson for the Stone Mountain Park Department of Public Safety, told Atlanta News First he didn’t know if the home could be rebuilt or renovated again.

