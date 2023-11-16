3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Crazy find’: Man finds rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving

A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters. (Source: WBBH)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ACARDIA, Fla. (CNN) - A Florida fossil finder recently made a discovery of a lifetime when finding a fully intact mammoth jaw.

John Kreatsoulas runs Fossil Junkies Dig and Dive Charters in Florida and says he found the rare discovery in alligator-infested waters.

“I grabbed onto it just to hold on for a second and I realized, ‘Wait a second that’s not a tree, that is a mammoth,’” John Kreatsoulas said.

According to Kreatsoulas, he only dives in those waters during the winter when gators are more dormant.

Kreatsoulas estimates the jaw to be about 10,000 years old.

“That’s the first one I’ve found in my whole life,” Kreatsoulas said.

He said he is getting it restored and is registering it with the state of Florida.

If state officials don’t take it. Kreatsoulas said he’ll happily display it in his home.

“It’s really cool and a crazy find,” Kreatsoulas said.

Copyright 2023 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than...
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Opening day nears for brand new $40 million dollar Fulton Co. animal shelter
Opening day nears for brand new $40 million dollar Fulton Co. animal shelter
Baby born in Atlanta McDonald’s celebrates one year birthday
Baby born in Atlanta McDonald’s celebrates one year birthday
The Chicago Fire Department said the Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into snow-removal...
Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, nearly 40 injured, some seriously
Kaitlin Armstrong sits with her defense lawyers during her murder trial at the...
Texas jury convicts woman of fatally shooting cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage
1-year-old Nandi Aryiah
Baby born in Atlanta McDonald’s celebrates one year birthday