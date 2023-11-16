3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise

51% of workers think asking a manager directly for a raise is the best approach
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The average American worker hasn’t received a raise at their current job in the last three years, according to a recent survey by OnePoll.

Andres Lares, managing partner with the Shapiro Negotiations Institute, said it never hurts to ask for a raise, as long the request is worded nicely and is a reasonable expectation of market value.

“Because that will change the way you approach it, right? Well, you might have done two years ago very aggressively kind of looking for jobs, leverage and then asking for a big, big raise,” Lares explained. “You probably want to take a softer approach, but at the same time, you can’t ever always wait for the kind of the perfect moment because that movement may never come.”

Lares said there is more pressure right now on companies to cut costs. Even so, he recommended preparation, practice and confidence during the request.

“You get to know your value of what you bring to the table. I think that’s where the comparables come in. And I think that’s where thinking about the past comes in – specific examples of what you’ve done and then most importantly, kind of specific examples as much as you can of what you’re going to be able to do, right,” Lares pointed out. “The value that you bring to the table that you’ve been able to increase efficiency or, you know, all the potential, the revenue you’ve brought if you’re a salesperson.”

He said it’s not always about pay – be open to other options like a new title, expenses for commuting or more paid time off.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Judge issues protective order after videos leaked in Trump indictment
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than...
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Snoop Dogg performs during The High Road Tour on Friday, July 29, 2016, in Toronto, Canada.
Snoop Dogg says he’s giving up smoking
The MLB All-Star Game is coming to Truist Park in 2025.
MLB All-Star Game returning to Atlanta, commissioner says
Expert negotiation tips when asking for a raise
Abriya Ellison
Shot at a birthday party, she now faces the high cost of survival