FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy, 70 this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect clouds early with more sunshine this afternoon in metro Atlanta.

Thursday’s summary

High - 70°

Normal high - 63°

Chance of rain - 20% before 9 AM

Warmer today

You’ll notice a lot of clouds as you step out the door this morning with the potential of a few sprinkles as you drive to work (20%). By lunch, the clouds will move out with a partly cloudy afternoon and warmer temperatures in the low 70s!

Showers late Friday

A cold front will move through north Georgia on Friday and bring a chance of showers late Friday after sunset. By the weekend, we’ll see partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT for rain, storms early next week

A stronger front will sweep through the southeast U.S. early next week and provide a good chance of rain late Monday through Tuesday with First Alerts for both days. There may be storms associated with this system.

Dry, cool Thanksgiving

After early week rain, high pressure will produce nice weather for north Georgia for your Thanksgiving holiday.

