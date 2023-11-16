3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia Starbucks workers to join nationwide one-day strike

FILE - This March 24, 2018, file photo shows a sign in a Starbucks in downtown Pittsburgh....
FILE - This March 24, 2018, file photo shows a sign in a Starbucks in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks is getting rid of plastic straws at its locations around the world. The coffee company said Monday, July 9, 2018, that it&amp;rsquo;ll offer a strawless lid or straws made of paper or compostable material instead. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (KY3)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starbucks employees are expected to stage a “Red Cup Rebellion” on Thursday.

Union workers for the coffee chain are walking off the job to protest the company’s stance on locations that chose to unionize.

The union - Starbucks Workers United - says the company has refused to negotiate in good faith over issues like staffing.

The strike comes on one of the most anticipated days of the year. On Thursday, Starbucks will gift a free reusable red holiday cup to customers who order a holiday beverage.

Starbucks Workers Union says thousands of employees at hundreds of stores across the country will walk out today.

Locally, a strike is scheduled to happen at around 8 a.m. at the Ansley Mall in Midtown. Another strike is expected at noon at Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

