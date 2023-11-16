3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Grand jury to decide if Alec Baldwin will face charges in fatal ‘Rust’ movie set shooting

A grand jury is considering criminal charges for Alec Baldwin in a fatal movie set shooting. (Source: KOAT/CNN)
By KOAT staff via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA FE, N.M. (KOAT) - On Thursday, a grand jury in New Mexico is expected to meet to decide on charging actor Alec Baldwin in the “Rust” movie shooting case.

If the grand jury convenes, they will listen to the prosecutor and witnesses, and then vote in secret on whether they believe enough evidence exists to charge Baldwin with a crime.

In April, the actor’s previous involuntary manslaughter charges were dropped.

FILE - Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Jazz at...
FILE - Alec Baldwin attends the NYU Tisch School of the Arts 50th Anniversary Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall, April 4, 2016, in New York. If the grand jury convenes in New Mexico on Thursday, they will listen to the prosecutor and witnesses, and then vote in secret on whether they believe enough evidence exists to charge Baldwin with a crime.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

If indicted, the prosecutor could have a summons issued by the court or ask the court for an arrest warrant.

Baldwin’s name was also excluded from the 40-name witness list in the Hannah Gutierrez-Reed case.

She was the armorer for the western when Halyna Hutchins, the film’s cinematographer, was shot and killed by a prop gun in 2021.

Baldwin’s name could be added to the witness list if he doesn’t get recharged.

Copyright 2023 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Misty Hampton
Misty Hampton’s lawyer admits to releasing Trump plea bargain videos
A vial of hepatitis A vaccine. (Source: Rachael Krause / WAVE 3 News)
Gwinnett County health department warns of hepatitis exposure at Lawrenceville restaurant | Here’s what that means
A massive apartment fire burned for hours near the LaVista Park neighborhood.
Here’s what we know about the northeast Atlanta fire at The Reserve at LaVista Walk apartments
Long embraced as a social hotspot, Henry’s Midtown Tavern will close on Nov. 30 after more than...
‘Sadness and disappointment’: Popular Midtown restaurant closing after 10 years, owner says
Michael Breedlove, 33, was found unresponsive in his cell on Nov. 10 when officers responded to...
Inmate dies while in custody at DeKalb County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - This March 24, 2018, file photo shows a sign in a Starbucks in downtown Pittsburgh....
Georgia Starbucks workers to join nationwide one-day strike
FILE - This microscope photo provided on Oct. 25, 2023, by the Centers for Disease Control and...
Gene therapy for sickle cell and thalassemia gets approval in the UK, a world first
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
Mother of 3 recovering after being shot 14 times
A grand jury is considering criminal charges for Alec Baldwin in a fatal movie set shooting....
Expert discusses possibility of Alec Baldwin facing criminal charges