Man dies in 2-vehicle crash, Athens police say

Athens police said a man who was in a vehicle crash on Monday died in the hospital Wednesday.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens police said a man died after he was in a two-vehicle crash this week.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said officers responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m. Monday on Danielsville Road, just east of Harve Mathis Road.

Police said a 2008 Crown Victoria driven by Christopher Fleming, 28, of Hull, was heading north on Danielsville Road when he veered into the southbound lane and collided with a 2022 Ford Edge driven by 48-year-old Stacy Manning of Rogersville, Tennessee.

Emergency responders took both drivers to the hospital, where Manning was treated for minor injuries and Fleming was treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said Fleming died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The department is asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Sgt. Robert Schulte at Robert.Schulte@accgov.com or 762-400-7093.

Police said this was the 18th deadly crash of the year, resulting in 19 fatalities.

